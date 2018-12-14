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EXCLUSIVE: Gavin McInnes Announces Lawsuits Against Democratic Deep State
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2267 views • December 14, 2018
Gavin McInnes joins Alex Jones live in studio to exclusively announce his intent to launch counter lawsuits against the Southern Poverty Law Center, Google, Twitter, and others for their coordinated defamation campaign against him that reeks of Democrat Party collusion for conservative censorship.
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