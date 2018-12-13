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Schumann Frequency
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123 views • December 13, 2018
Did you know that our earth has a pulse? Nikola Tesla first discovered that the space between the earth and the ionosphere created a resonant cavity kind of like a drum. If you strike a drum you get a sound of a frequency/note determined primarily by the size of the drum. In the same way the earth has its own note / frequency as a..... read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/schumann/
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