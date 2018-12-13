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Stealing Energy - Victims
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12 views • December 13, 2018
Some people have a lot of hardships in their life – there is no doubt about that. But living as a victim doesn’t serve any one. Being a “Poor me” can become an identity and is a brilliant way of getting energy.
You have probably met lots of them. Some do it sporadically when they are desperately in need of..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/stealing-energy-victims/
You have probably met lots of them. Some do it sporadically when they are desperately in need of..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/stealing-energy-victims/
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