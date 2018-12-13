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Stealing Energy - Negative people
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40 views • December 13, 2018
People feed of each other like vultures to get energy. They may do it in different ways, use different tactics, the result is always the same – you are left feeling drained and lousy.
Negativity is a great way of getting energy, so many people use it. Lurking round every corner waiting to accost and get a fix are predators that use negativity to suck energy.
You know the type – nothing is ever right. They have complaining down.... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/stealing-energy/
Negativity is a great way of getting energy, so many people use it. Lurking round every corner waiting to accost and get a fix are predators that use negativity to suck energy.
You know the type – nothing is ever right. They have complaining down.... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/stealing-energy/
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