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Stealing Energy - Bullying
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225 views • December 13, 2018
Bullies are not confined to the school yard. Bullies lurk in every corner of life. They are in your face, often obnoxious, putting you down - spoiling for a fight. Bullies try and make you look small – less than. But behind this big ME mask is usually a small person that feels inadequate. By pushing others around it makes them feel bigger and better about themselves – voilà – they have stolen your energy and..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/stealing-energy-bullying/
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