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Stealing Energy - Moods
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6 views • December 13, 2018
Teenagers are brilliant at this. So too are some partners. Even parents. Silences and monosyllabic answers that make you want to tear your hair out or give you knots in the pit of your stomach. It is all part of the energy game of stealing your energy.
Being around moody people is never easy. Their moody silences..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/stealing-energy-moods/
Being around moody people is never easy. Their moody silences..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/stealing-energy-moods/
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