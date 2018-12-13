© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stealing Energy - Officialdom
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • December 13, 2018
The world is ruled by officialdom. They are part of our everyday lives, people in uniforms, people behind desks, people on telephones, people with badges, people whose job or profession gives them CONTROL. Bosses.
The joke about putting a man (or woman) in a uniform and they become full of themselves, or in other words their egos become inflated. This may be an unfair generalisation but ..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/stealing-energy-officialdom/
The joke about putting a man (or woman) in a uniform and they become full of themselves, or in other words their egos become inflated. This may be an unfair generalisation but ..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/stealing-energy-officialdom/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.