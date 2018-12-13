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Energy balancing in charity shops - and else-where
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6 views • December 13, 2018
I’m shattered. It was a full-on day yesterday trawling the charity shops for a bargain or two. Jo and I took mum. At 93 she runs rings around us both and we are on our knees gasping for a coffee while she is still rooting in boxes for a hidden treasure.
I got to thinking about it – why do we do it. Well.....http://life-energy.org/blog/charity-shops/
I got to thinking about it – why do we do it. Well.....http://life-energy.org/blog/charity-shops/
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