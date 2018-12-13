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How to get harmony within the family.
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97 views • December 13, 2018
Families can be a challenge. Don't you agree? Of course everyone wants harmony at home but it is hardly surprising that the dynamics of differing agendas cause friction – sometimes – to a greater or lesser degree.
There is the immediate family which usually includes kids, and we all know that they are laws unto themselves, whether they are..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/harmonyinthefamily/
There is the immediate family which usually includes kids, and we all know that they are laws unto themselves, whether they are..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/harmonyinthefamily/
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