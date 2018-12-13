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Mad Scientists Spike Vaccines To Decide Who Lives And Who Dies
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1440 views • December 13, 2018
According to reports, a new polio-like disease is now affecting children and frustrating doctors. Alex explains how these symptoms possibly come from contaminated vaccines that are meant to accelerate the globalist agenda of population control.
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