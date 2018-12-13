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Full Show: Climate Change Lies & The War On Cars
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1533 views • December 13, 2018
Protestors in France are protesting toll roads, destroying speed cameras and repealing fuel taxes. In the USA the new Congress will have a Democrat heading the House Transportation Committee. Alex Newman, TheNewAmerican.com, joins LIVE from Poland at the UN climate conference COP24. Gerald Celente joins to look at financial trends for the new year. And Doctors investigate the mystery of brain damage of US diplomatic personnel in Cuba.
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