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Vaccine/Austism Questioned by Doctor/Congressman-Elect
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744 views • December 13, 2018
Doctors investigate the mystery of brain damage of US diplomatic personnel in Cuba. Is it a harbinger of what may come with 5G? Will a newly elected Congressman, a doctor, get answers from the CDC as he challenges them on vaccine-autism connection?
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