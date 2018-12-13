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Dems Want Traffic Tax, Text Tax, Big Bro Black Box in Cars
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628 views • December 13, 2018
Protestors in France are protesting toll roads, destroying speed cameras and repealing fuel taxes. But in the USA the new Congress will have a Democrat heading the House Transportation Committee and he’s preparing a bill to require you to put a black box in your car so you can be tracked and taxed — taxed MORE if you’re in a traffic jam.
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