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Mcdonalds Revelation of the method for UFO false flag attack!
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29 views • December 13, 2018
Conditioning is repeatedly giving the same message over and over, is the rumored coming out event for the Illumined one's part of all of this forced feeding of formerly sensitive data. I'm very sure this is the year of UFO disclosure! The partial disclosure paradigm is one of big brother, cashless economy, and brain mapping. Not going to space, but thinking we are free all the while not knowing we are in some simulation like the matrix movie's. ( The matrix is a film based on pentagon documents)
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