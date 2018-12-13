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Julian Von Abele Explains Columbia Outburst
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145 views • December 13, 2018
When Columbia physics student Julian Von Abele was attacked for his supposed white privilege, he defended himself and western culture. Apparently that isn't allowed in the new authoritarian America.
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