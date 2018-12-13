© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Suzaku Avenue - Let's Pretend (Full Album Stream)
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • December 13, 2018
Buy the new album here - https://www.noordinaryoutfit.com/index.php?_route_=music-and-media/suzaku-avenue-band/suzaku-avenue-let%27s-pretend-cd-digi
Suzaku Avenue is an experimental metal/hardcore/punk band based in Dublin, Ireland, with members in Berlin and London. In 2016 they released their critically acclaimed EP “Interiors”. In November 2018 they released their follow-up album Let’s Pretend on Dark Soul Records/No Ordinary Outfit.
Suzaku Avenue is an experimental metal/hardcore/punk band based in Dublin, Ireland, with members in Berlin and London. In 2016 they released their critically acclaimed EP “Interiors”. In November 2018 they released their follow-up album Let’s Pretend on Dark Soul Records/No Ordinary Outfit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.