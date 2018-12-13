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Debunking the Spinning Ball Earth
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97 views • December 13, 2018
In the following video/article taken from my book "The Flat Earth Conspiracy" I debunk 5 popular science myths long used to dupe people into believing the spinning ball-Earth theory, namely, circumnavigation, time-zones, ships disappearing over the horizon, Foucault's Pendulum and the Coriolis Effect.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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