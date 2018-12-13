BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Michael “The Rat” Cohen Sentenced To 3 Years; Clinton Goes Down Tomorrow; #QAnon Drops
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
26 views • December 13, 2018
3pm UPDATE - Episode #1433 - The Pete Santilli Show - Wednesday - December 12, 2018

🔵Show notes & headline links:
http://thepetesantillishow.com/

🔵 Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
Keywords
pete santilliheadline newslive streamhillary clintontestimonypresident trumpwhistleblowermichael cohencongressional hearingq anonsentencingchristmas stocking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Escaping AI Surveillance: Why I&#8217;m Betting on Offline Knowledge and Local AI

Escaping AI Surveillance: Why I’m Betting on Offline Knowledge and Local AI

Mike Adams
Bloomington&#8217;s AI Ban Is a War on the Future &#8230; and the First Amendment

Bloomington’s AI Ban Is a War on the Future … and the First Amendment

Mike Adams
Republican Lawmaker Renews Impeachment Bid Against Pete Hegseth

Republican Lawmaker Renews Impeachment Bid Against Pete Hegseth

Douglas Harrington
Putin Meets Iranian Security Chief as Diplomacy Efforts Continue

Putin Meets Iranian Security Chief as Diplomacy Efforts Continue

Sterling Ashworth
The little light that could: Why every prepper needs a mini camping light

The little light that could: Why every prepper needs a mini camping light

HRS Editors
Israel&#8217;s Herzog Taps Eisenkot to Form Government

Israel’s Herzog Taps Eisenkot to Form Government

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy