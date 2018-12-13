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Eric Dubay and IFERS Banned from the Internet
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77 views • December 13, 2018
The enemies of truth have decided to start off the new year with a bang by completely shutting down, without warning or reason, the International Flat Earth Research Society forum. In just 10 months we accumulated over 3,000 members and averaged over 50,000 visitors per month which was apparently too much flat Earth truth for the internet to handle. According to Proboards section 25a, they claim the right to "shut down any forum for any reason at any time" which they enforced without...
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