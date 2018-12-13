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Full Show - Google Headquarters Bursts Into Flames As Humanity Awakens To NWO Tyranny – 12/12/2018
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1303 views • December 13, 2018
The terror suspect who shot over a dozen people in France at a Christmas market is still at large and has reportedly escaped to Germany. Furthermore, the Congressional hearing of Google’s CEO helped reveal how the company is in bed with China while simultaneously rolling out dystopian technology to spy on Americans. Joining today’s show is Julian von Abele sharing his encounter with college SJWs trying to dox him.
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