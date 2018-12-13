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Anti-Christmas Gunman Shouted "Allahu Akbar" As He Attacked
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996 views • December 13, 2018
A spokesperson for the Muslim Council of Britain expressed his ‘disappointment’ at the media today for accurately reporting that the Islamic terrorist who killed 3 people and injured a dozen more in Strasbourg shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.
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