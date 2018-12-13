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Google Censorship Hearing, Concentration Camps, Families Cry Out For Freedom and Lost Loved Ones
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561 views • December 13, 2018
Alex Jones and Roger Stone invade the swamp, along with Asians who've had family members killed and taken away to concentration camps, during congress hearing with Google CEO on December 11, 2018.
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