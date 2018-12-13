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VIDEO: Watch Mika Brzezinski Call Mike Pompeo A Butt Boy
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1884 views • December 13, 2018
Alex Jones presents video footage of Mika Brzezinski telling her husband, Joe Scarborough, on her MSNBC television show that she believes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a "butt boy" to the President.
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