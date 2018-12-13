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HD Footage Of Google CEO Sundar Being Confronted For His Crimes
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Alex Jones presents high definition footage of he, Roger Stone, and other patriots confronting Google CEO Sundar Pichai for his treasonous crimes as he went into his Congressional hearing on conservative censorship across Google's internet platforms.
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