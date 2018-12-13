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Alex Jones Confronts Rep Who Once Said That Islands Float
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4099 views • December 13, 2018
Alex Jones meets Rep Hank Johnson from Georgia’s 4th district and Alex asks him about his Guam comments and Googles censorship efforts with Dragonfly and rounding up people in CHINA
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