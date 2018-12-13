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Alex Jones Confronts Lying Dem Shill Who Lobbied Big Tech To Deplatform Infowars
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2814 views • December 13, 2018
While explaining Google censorship and fraud to reporters outside the Sundar Pichai hearings, Alex Jones confronted Ted Deutch who lobbied Facebook and Google execs to kick him off social media platforms with made up accusations.
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