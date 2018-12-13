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God's Work Done God's Way
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21 views • December 13, 2018
12/12/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Primarily and the First Order of Business--The Spiritual Condition Must Be Right. Then the Work Can Be Done, But It Must Be Done In the Spirit! Also, a Good Look at the Two Olive Trees in Zechariah and in Revelation. Bible: Zechariah 3:1-2
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Primarily and the First Order of Business--The Spiritual Condition Must Be Right. Then the Work Can Be Done, But It Must Be Done In the Spirit! Also, a Good Look at the Two Olive Trees in Zechariah and in Revelation. Bible: Zechariah 3:1-2
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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