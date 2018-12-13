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Learn Why The Left Wants To Chop Off Your Son’s Balls
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4555 views • December 13, 2018
Alex Jones details the ancient and classical history of child sacrifice and compares it to the contemporary chemical castration of men around the world to control human populations.
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