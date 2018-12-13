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VIDEO: Watch Google’s Chinese Headquarters Burn
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749 views • December 13, 2018
One day after Alex confronted Google's CEO in Washington D.C., Google's headquarters in China has burst into flames. Alex breaks down the spiritual nature of our fight and exposes the plans of the globalists to use Big Tech to control the population.
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