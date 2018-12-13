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Student Attacked For Defending Western Civilization Talks To Infowars
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2256 views • December 13, 2018
Julian Von Abele joins Alex Jones live via Skype to detail his experience on the Columbia University campus when he was forced to defend western civilization, and his own racial identity, to a pack of rabid, leftist fellow students.
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