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Wake Up & Obey God!
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0 view • December 13, 2018
Brother Yussef gives a heartfelt rebuke to sinners in Ybor City to Repent towards God and place their faith in Jesus Christ; A call to come out of the darkness, into his marvelous light! To walk in obedience to our Father in heaven.
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