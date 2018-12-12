© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wall Funded! SerialBrain2, Neon & LadyQanuck! B2T Show Dec 11
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • December 12, 2018
Trump and Qanon confirm that the Military (Army Corps of Engineers) will build the wall if the Democrats block funding and he is willing to have a Government shutdown. We decode multiple Q drops and review SerialBrain2, Neon Revolt and LadyQnuck. Then we review a Mark Taylor prophesy, pray and discuss.
New Q posts at end of show!
New Q posts at end of show!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.