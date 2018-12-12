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Reporter Confronts Dem Rep Who Said He Would Nuke Gun Owners
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17057 views • December 12, 2018
Weeks after Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) threatened nuclear war against gun owners who refused to give up their firearms, Kaitlin Bennett confronted him about his comments. The gun grabbing Congressman chose to talk basketball with a man who shoved her out of the way, instead of answering her question.
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