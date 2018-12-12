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When the US Govt Fed Plutonium to Kids & Pregnant Women
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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920 views • December 12, 2018
Bill Clinton humbly apologized to America for human experiments 50 yrs earlier where the US govt injected people plutonium and fed it to children & over 800 pregnant women. Don’t worry, we don’t do that anymore he said as he gave immunity to telecommunications companies to radiate Americans with immunity and they’re about to step it up with 5G
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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