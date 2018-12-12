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FULL SHOW: Sundar’s “Google for Dummies”
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62 views • December 12, 2018
It’s not a search engine. You’d have to be an idiot to think that Google isn’t rigging the results. Just type in “idiot” in Google, Bing, Yahoo, Duck Duck Go. But Democrat puppets, bought and paid for like Nadler, will tell you it’s a right wing conspiracy when he gets donations from Google 5.6 times greater than Sundar said Russian spent on the 2016 election. And, no confidence votes coming for May & Macron as Trump takes on Pelosi & Schumer over the border wall.
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