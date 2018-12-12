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French Christmas Market Attack a False Flag?
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1975 views • December 12, 2018
The Yellow Vest protestors have not been appeased by Emmanuel Moron’s abrupt U-Turn on fuel taxes as week 5 is still on. Moron is now also in trouble with EU bankers with a projected deficit greater than Italy and facing a vote of no confidence tomorrow. But many are asking if the attack on the Strasbourg Christmas market by an Islamist (still at large) was allowed by the French government to redirect attention.
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