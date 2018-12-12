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Border Fight—Does Trump Need Pelosi, Schumer & Unanimous Consent of all Federal Judges?
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472 views • December 12, 2018
It was White House WWE as Trump wrestled smacked down Pelosi & Schumer over border security. Will Trump follow through on shutting down govt funding if they don’t fund the wall? Will he use the military to defend OUR borders? Will he use his delegated powers to do his duty?
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