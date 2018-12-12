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May Day for Theresa as She Struggles to Even Exit a Car
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506 views • December 12, 2018
Exiting a Mercedes in Germany proved nearly as difficult for Theresa May as exiting the EU as she continues her servile European tour. Parliament may show her the door as a vote of NO CONFIDENCE is being taken today. And, what does the EU blackmail of Switzerland tell us?
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