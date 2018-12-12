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How to Make Vegan Hot Chocolate
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15 views • December 12, 2018
How to Make Vegan Hot Chocolate. Part of the series: Snack Recipes. In order to make vegan hot chocolate, it is necessary to use soy milk instead of milk that comes from an animal. Keep vegan hot chocolate mix from sticking to the bottom of its container with help from a private chef and caterer in this free video on vegan snack recipes.
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