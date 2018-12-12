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TSA’s Dangerous Roadmap for Airport Surveillance : Good Morning Liberty 12-12-18
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3 views • December 12, 2018
The Transportation Security Administration has set out an alarming vision of pervasive biometric surveillance at airports, which cuts against the right to privacy, the “right to travel,” and the right to anonymous association with others.
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https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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