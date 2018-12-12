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See Beyond the Obvious with Economics
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2 views • December 12, 2018
The world is full of people behaving in ways that don't make sense at first glance. Economics is a tool to help you understand seemingly inexplicable actions.
Steven Landsburg, a University of Rochester economics professor, has written several books that introduce the economic way of thinking to a lay audience. The rationale, he writes, can be summed up best in four words: "People respond to incentives."
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/see-beyond-obvious-economics/
Steven Landsburg, a University of Rochester economics professor, has written several books that introduce the economic way of thinking to a lay audience. The rationale, he writes, can be summed up best in four words: "People respond to incentives."
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/see-beyond-obvious-economics/
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