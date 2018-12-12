© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Theresa May: Enough No Confidence Votes Are In
Follow
0
Share
Report
45 views • December 12, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a no confidence vote that could send her packing. In a world now fueled by populism, her attempt to delay the long overdue Brexit vote has sealed her fate. And in France, Rothschild plant President Macron wrestles with a plummeting approval rating as Paris burns.
http://dailynewscollective.com/
https://www.patreon.com/Jonbowne
https://twitter.com/NewsBowne
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eFr8nXTsUpiA/
http://dailynewscollective.com/
https://www.patreon.com/Jonbowne
https://twitter.com/NewsBowne
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eFr8nXTsUpiA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.