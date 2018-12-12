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The NASA Moon and Mars Landing Hoaxes
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539 views • December 12, 2018
The 1969 Apollo “Moon” landings, the 1976 Viking and other subsequent “Mars” landings have all been Hollywood staged hoaxes done with actornauts, models, green-screens, CGI fakery and real rockets shot into the ocean. NASA steals 52 million dollars in taxpayer money every single day giving us back nothing but science-fiction movies and bold-faced lies.
The following was taken from my book, "The Flat Earth Conspiracy" available on Lulu: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
The following was taken from my book, "The Flat Earth Conspiracy" available on Lulu: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
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