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Planetary Healing-Building a healing energy grid.
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94 views • December 12, 2018
We have a hidden agenda here at Life Energy Designs. I don’t think you will disapprove but it is time to come clean! One of the most powerful and profound services that orgonite-based energy healing technology offers is the transmutation of historically disturbed energy.
Historically disturbed energy is the..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/planetary-healing/
Historically disturbed energy is the..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/planetary-healing/
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