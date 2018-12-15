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Chandler, OK Soul-Winning Marathon | Dec 15, 2018
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3 views • December 12, 2018
Stedfast Baptist Church Oklahoma City will be hosting a soul-winning marathon in Chandler, OK on Saturday, December 15, 2018.
The meeting place is at the Walmart in Chandler, OK. The address is 3100 E 1st st.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2UE7Hxc
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
The meeting place is at the Walmart in Chandler, OK. The address is 3100 E 1st st.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2UE7Hxc
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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