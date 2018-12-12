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Crystal Healing - How crystals heal
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77 views • December 12, 2018
Who isn’t fascinated by crystals? How wonderful nature is that it can produce graphite, the lead in pencils black as coal, and diamonds, strong enough to make an excellent cutting tool yet transparent and beautiful enough for exquisite valuable jewellery both come from one kind of atom - carbon.
So how come? The difference is in how those atoms are..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/crystal-healing/
So how come? The difference is in how those atoms are..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/crystal-healing/
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