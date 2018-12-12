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The link between insomnia and EMF
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283 views • December 12, 2018
nsomnia is rife, the new millennium disease. People sniff at the fact that Electromagnetic field radiation aka EMF is the most probable cause. How on earth can my electric blanket stop me from sleeping? It is supposed to help me to sleep? Right? No wrong. I need my cell phone beside my bed for the alarm clock function. It’s not receiving calls and I’m not speaking on it so it’s not doing any harm is it? ..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/306/the-link-between-insomnia-and-emf/
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