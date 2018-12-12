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Life Energy Nano Wand takes the drama out of life for Mum.
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12 views • December 12, 2018
The smallest things can become a drama for seniors. A knock can cause a wound that takes an age to heal with repeated trips to the nurse for dressings. As we get older in some ways life gets more complicated. And then the fear sets in. An active life becomes resisted because of the “What if’s” and “I can’t anymore”.
So sad when these should be the golden years of repeating good experiences not from the limiting beliefs of bad experiences...... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/mum/
So sad when these should be the golden years of repeating good experiences not from the limiting beliefs of bad experiences...... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/mum/
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