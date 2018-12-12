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Kinesiology takes the guess work out of life.
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15 views • December 12, 2018
Food has become sophisticated. Not necessarily good for you but looking good. And the taste – delicious. Of course it isn’t real flavour it is mostly added, MSG. So how do we know what is good for us and what is not? What are we intolerant of? Is it wheat or dairy? Or both.
The good old days are mostly gone when food was wholesome and nutritious....... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/325/kinesiology-takes-the-guess-work-out-of-life/
The good old days are mostly gone when food was wholesome and nutritious....... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/325/kinesiology-takes-the-guess-work-out-of-life/
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