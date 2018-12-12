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Changing Energies
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3 views • December 12, 2018
How is your memory? Mine is struggling. But then again so it seems is every ones that I know. It is not an age thing either, whether they are twenty or mum at ninety four they are all having difficulties remembering. In fact Mum is probably the best of the bunch.
Now you can rationalize it any which way you want but ...... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/changingenergies/
Now you can rationalize it any which way you want but ...... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/changingenergies/
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